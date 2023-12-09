Advertise with Us
Crash in Fox Meadows leaves 1 dead

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A serious crash in the Fox Meadows area has left one dead Friday evening.

Memphis police were called to the wreck at the intersection of South Mendenhall Road and Knight Arnold Road at 6:26 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two vehicles were involved. No other injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officers work to clear the road.

