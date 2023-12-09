City Watch issued for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy.

On Friday around 8:00 a.m., Clayvon Rodgers left home and headed to Riverview Middle School located at 241 Majuba Avenue.

His mother, Valencia Howell told police that she came home at 4:00 p.m. and immediately went to sleep.

She woke up around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday to check on her son and saw he was not there, according to police.

Clayvon is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen in red and black pajamas.

If you have seen him, please contact the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-545-2577.

