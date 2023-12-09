901 Now: Whitehaven senior creates documentary to shine bright light on Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior at White Station High School is using his talent of videography to show that the people in the “901 Now” create a flourishing community despite the crime.

At 18 years old, Braylen Robinson understands all too well some of the problems the Bluff City faces.

“Memphis has its downside,” Robinson said. “We have crime, we have poverty.”

However, according to Robinson, it isn’t all bad.

“Growing up here, I see all the good things that are around us,” he said.

“The whole point of the human experience is to show that the people here make up the great community of Memphis.”

To show the rest of the world Memphis through his eyes, Robinson interviewed and recorded events and people around the Bluff City and compiled it into a mini documentary called “The Human Experience.”

The Human Experience by Braylen Robinson (Braylen Robinson)

“It was very scary the first time,” Robinson said. “I remember I walked up with my tripod, my camera and my mic and I was very timid, I didn’t want to go to people and ask them to speak. I didn’t want to bother anyone.”

However, it wasn’t long before other Memphians caught bait.

“People saw me recording, and they would come up to me and ask me what I was doing and I would tell them I was making a documentary and they wanted to join in.”

In a six-minute production that took months to complete, Braylen now hopes the documentary shows outsiders why he is proud to call Memphis home.

“People view us in a bad light, but as a Memphian myself, it’s not that bad.”

To view the documentary, click here.

