1 man in critical condition after shooting on Stephanie Lane, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 3:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Stephanie Lane near Raleigh Millington.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man was shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was known to the victim.

There is no other information at this time.

