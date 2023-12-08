Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a mild and breezy Friday followed by a stormy Saturday

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds are bringing warmer air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South ahead of a weekend cold front that will bring rain, thunderstorms, and much cooler air behind the front. This set up will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight along with gusty South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be clearing with a slight chance of an early morning shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

