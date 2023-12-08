Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who was killed at the FedEx World Hub just last week has been identified as 86-year-old Verna Mae Jackson, according to attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who is representing her family.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the hub at 11:21 p.m. Thursday, November 30, regarding an accidental death.

Police say that an employee was injured while working and then was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson marks the fifth death at the world hub since 2017.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one. Safety is our highest priority, and we are investigating the circumstances of this accident.

The Daily Memphian reports that Jackson was a package handler at the “old hub,” where FedEx handles freight bound for large airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

On the night of her death, it’s reported that a tug driver pulling a load of mail didn’t honk to signal he was taking off just as Jackson hurried to grab a loose envelope she saw sticking out of the container.

Jackson was then found beneath a 2,500-pound dolly.

Rosenblum says that he and Jackson’s family are waiting on the official TOSHA report before proceeding with any legal action.

