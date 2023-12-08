Murder suspect turns himself in to Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was on the run.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says Jamari Barnes, 26, turned himself in after police notified him of his warrant around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Batesville Police Department will handle the investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.