Murder suspect turns himself in to Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was on the run.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says Jamari Barnes, 26, turned himself in after police notified him of his warrant around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Batesville Police Department will handle the investigation.

