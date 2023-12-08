MLGW to check meter readings for customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW will go around town making sure customer’s meters are correct.

Customers can expect to see MLGW workers out Saturday checking meters in hopes of making sure their bills are right.

For months customers have complained about inaccurate meter readings.

The utility also says the checks are meant to protect people from being billed for 35 or more days of service.

Typically they read analog meters once a month on a weekday with occasional utility meter reads on Saturdays.

On Wednesday, we heard from representatives with MLGW at their board of commissioners meeting about how meter errors happen and how they try to rectify the problem.

”Allow us to consider that MLGW has over one million meters. It’s been my experience since Smart Meters came out,” said Timothy Davis MLGW representative. ”I was responsible for some of the first deployments anywhere from one to five percent of those meters have issues similar to when you make a phone call, that doesn’t always go through.”

He adds meter failures, while rare, are expected. He said any utility with smart meters should expect to see a 1-5% failure rate, and quite often that’s built into the contracts and service level agreements.

MLGW leaders also say several people don’t have smart meters by choice, choosing to opt out of the program.

