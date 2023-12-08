Midtown gas station shut down following hundreds of calls to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Thursday that yet another Memphis business has been shut down for being a public nuisance.

Local authorities say a warning was sent to the owner of the Snappy Mart gas station on Madison Avenue over a year ago asking them to clean up their act.

Memphis police are no strangers to the Snappy Mart on the corner of North Cleveland Street and Madison, but Thursday morning, they were there to close up shop.

Officers and police dogs could be seen going in and out of the business.

“It’s a shame a citizen could walk around and literally see crack cocaine being smoked within 10 minutes,” said business owner and resident Thomas Hewgley.

Hewgley says he and his neighbors have spent months trying to close the gas station.

Memphis police say in the last two years they have responded to 612 calls for service at the Snappy Mart.

“When we are talking about criminal activity, I’m not just talking about drug possession and prostitution, although there was no shortage of that, but also instances of aggravated assault, robbery, carjackings,” said DA Mulroy.

Mulroy said the business being declared a public nuisance was the result of an 18-month investigation by the Memphis Police Organized Crime Unit.

The Snappy Mart convenience store and gas station located at the corner of North Cleveland Street and Madison Avenue after it was declared a nuisance by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Action News 5)

“Our investigators have been very deliberate about gathering information and following up on leads,” said Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Davis says their efforts netted 81 arrests.

Memphis City Councilman Ford Canale says these trouble spots can be a real burden for a stretched-thin police force.

“When you’re understaffed and you’re tying up officers going back to this same place over and over again... it limits resources that could be used across the city,” said Canale, who says he fielded countless calls from his constituents to do something about the crime-plagued convenience store.

General Mulroy says the business can reopen if they agree to some remedial efforts to cut down on the crime, such as agreeing to integrate their video surveillance to MPD’s real-time crime center.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.