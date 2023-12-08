Memphis native Moneybagg Yo pledges support for local literacy, to donate $1,000 in gifts to Shelby Co. children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, more than 200 children, grandparents, and community volunteers will come together at the Memphis Botanic Garden to celebrate reading during the Grandparents’ Holiday Breakfast.

The sold-out event will also feature a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, face painting, a dance party, and free copies of “Adventures with Amir & Zuri: Shelby County A to Z.”

Native Memphian and Grammy-nominated recording artist Moneybagg Yo will also give away several special gifts to lucky attendees during the event. The father of eight and graduate of Memphis-Shelby County Schools has pledged his support to help make reading a community-wide effort.

Recent state testing data suggests that as many as 75% of third graders in some local school districts cannot read at grade level.

“I want the best for the kids coming up in my hometown,” said Moneybagg Yo. “It doesn’t matter what you’re trying to do or where you want to be – you’re going to have to be able to read to accomplish your goals. I want our youth to understand that. I’m willing to do whatever I can to help Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis-Shelby County Schools turn the stats around and get more of our children reading on grade level. The problem is too huge to ignore.”

“A person’s ability to read will impact every aspect of his or her life,” said Danielle Inez, Shelby County Director of Innovation. “That’s good news, because it means we all can play a part in shaping a child’s life by ensuring they practice their reading skills for 20 minutes each day. I commend Moneybagg Yo for using his platform to promote the power of reading to our youth.”

