Man charged with killing 17-year-old girl in hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged with the hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old girl who was killed less than two weeks ago while driving on East Shelby Drive.

Orlando Aguilar-Morales, 19, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failing to yield resulting in death, no financial responsibility, and having no driver’s license.

Memphis police say that at 10:29 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 17-year-old Calea Henderson was driving westbound on East Shelby Drive when a Chrysler Pacifica failed to yield at the stop sign on Damascus Road and turned east onto Shelby Drive, striking Henderson’s Nissan Altima.

Police say the driver of the Pacifica then took off without reporting the crash or rendering aid.

Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say surveillance video revealed Aguilar-Morales was the hit-and-run driver.

Court records do not indicate any warrant was issued, but on Friday, Aguilar-Morales reportedly walked into a Memphis police station and admitted to being the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

Police say he could not provide a valid driver’s license or proof of financial responsibility.

He was then taken into custody and transported to 201 Poplar.

He is due in court Monday.

No bond information is available at this time.

