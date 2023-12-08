Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged with killing 17-year-old girl in hit-and-run crash

Orlando Aguilar-Morales, 19
Orlando Aguilar-Morales, 19(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged with the hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old girl who was killed less than two weeks ago while driving on East Shelby Drive.

Orlando Aguilar-Morales, 19, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failing to yield resulting in death, no financial responsibility, and having no driver’s license.

Memphis police say that at 10:29 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 17-year-old Calea Henderson was driving westbound on East Shelby Drive when a Chrysler Pacifica failed to yield at the stop sign on Damascus Road and turned east onto Shelby Drive, striking Henderson’s Nissan Altima.

Police say the driver of the Pacifica then took off without reporting the crash or rendering aid.

Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say surveillance video revealed Aguilar-Morales was the hit-and-run driver.

Court records do not indicate any warrant was issued, but on Friday, Aguilar-Morales reportedly walked into a Memphis police station and admitted to being the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

Police say he could not provide a valid driver’s license or proof of financial responsibility.

He was then taken into custody and transported to 201 Poplar.

He is due in court Monday.

No bond information is available at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker
water
E. coli found in Oxford water after tests
MSCS Youth Advocacy Program opens food pantry
Mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Breezy especially into the afternoon and...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Forecast