Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen

Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center
Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center(Lafayette County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on December 4 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center after an investigation in which deputies discovered that a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted.

Reick was charged with attempted sexual battery and molesting, touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Reick is currently held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Breezy especially into the afternoon and...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
Music
Local Clarksdale High School choir enters national TikTok contest
Nicole beauty and wigs
2 men stole register, safe while breaking into beauty store