Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on December 4 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center after an investigation in which deputies discovered that a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted.

Reick was charged with attempted sexual battery and molesting, touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Reick is currently held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

