Man brings gun to ‘shoot up’ school, police say

Derell Golden, angry man brings gun to school, police say
Derell Golden, angry man brings gun to school, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say threatened to shoot up a charter school.

On September 27, police responded to an incident at the Memphis Business Academy on Overton Crossing.

When police arrived, they discovered that students at the school had gotten into an argument that led to one student calling a family member.

The family member, Derell Golden, 27, was angered by the call and threatened to bring his gun and ‘shoot up’ the school.

After his conversation with the student, Golden then arrived at the school with a handgun in his waistband.

Officers and school officials questioned Golden after overhearing his threats.

He was later taken into police custody and is now facing charges for carrying a weapon onto school property.

