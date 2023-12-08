Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Local screenwriter makes small screen debut on Hallmark Channel

By Sydney Gray
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local screenwriter is making her small screen debut Friday night on the Hallmark Channel!

Memphian Skyy Blair will share the first film she’s ever written with people all over the country.

And while you may think you already know the plot of most holiday movies, Blair says that’s part of the joy!

“I always knew I wanted to be in film and TV, I just didn’t know how to do it,” Blair says.

It’s always been her dream to write those movies that simply make you feel good.

Her dreams are now a reality.

“Had a meeting with Hallmark and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Blair said. “I love Hallmark movies, me and my aunt kind of share that thing, we would sit up and watch Hallmark movies, and I was like, ‘I want to write a Hallmark Christmas movie,’ and I met with them, loved them to death and I guess they liked me because they asking me to write a movie!”

Her film, “Magic in Misltoe” took months of writing and editing.

"Magic in Mistletoe"
"Magic in Mistletoe"(Hallmark Channel)

It follows the story of an author who gets “canceled” for not liking Christmas and then heads to his hometown to find that Christmas spirit and save his book career.

Blair says she was inspired by real events but wanted to keep the spark many know and love when watching Hallmark films.

“Enjoy the escape from reality, sit down, get some popcorn, think of everything that you think about like Christmas that a lot of people might think are corny or cheesy, do it all,” she said. “Get the hot chocolate, string the popcorn that you’re gonna put on the tree, do whatever just is gonna make you feel happy and festive for the spirit of the season.”

And the spirit of growth, which is something she says is inside of everyone.

“Just do it,” said Blair. “And that’s another thing, do it because a lot of people will say, ‘Hey, I want to write it,’ and then they never actually do it, so I’m like hey sit down and write it.”

“Magic in Mistletoe” airs Friday at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel and stars channel favorites Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell Harrington.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Derell Golden, angry man brings gun to school, police say
Man brings gun to ‘shoot up’ school, police say
Moneybagg Yo arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in...
Memphis native Moneybagg Yo pledges support for local literacy, to donate $1,000 in gifts to Shelby Co. children
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker
Orlando Aguilar-Morales, 19
Man charged with killing 17-year-old girl in hit-and-run crash