Local screenwriter makes small screen debut on Hallmark Channel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local screenwriter is making her small screen debut Friday night on the Hallmark Channel!

Memphian Skyy Blair will share the first film she’s ever written with people all over the country.

And while you may think you already know the plot of most holiday movies, Blair says that’s part of the joy!

“I always knew I wanted to be in film and TV, I just didn’t know how to do it,” Blair says.

It’s always been her dream to write those movies that simply make you feel good.

Her dreams are now a reality.

“Had a meeting with Hallmark and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Blair said. “I love Hallmark movies, me and my aunt kind of share that thing, we would sit up and watch Hallmark movies, and I was like, ‘I want to write a Hallmark Christmas movie,’ and I met with them, loved them to death and I guess they liked me because they asking me to write a movie!”

Her film, “Magic in Misltoe” took months of writing and editing.

"Magic in Mistletoe" (Hallmark Channel)

It follows the story of an author who gets “canceled” for not liking Christmas and then heads to his hometown to find that Christmas spirit and save his book career.

Blair says she was inspired by real events but wanted to keep the spark many know and love when watching Hallmark films.

“Enjoy the escape from reality, sit down, get some popcorn, think of everything that you think about like Christmas that a lot of people might think are corny or cheesy, do it all,” she said. “Get the hot chocolate, string the popcorn that you’re gonna put on the tree, do whatever just is gonna make you feel happy and festive for the spirit of the season.”

And the spirit of growth, which is something she says is inside of everyone.

“Just do it,” said Blair. “And that’s another thing, do it because a lot of people will say, ‘Hey, I want to write it,’ and then they never actually do it, so I’m like hey sit down and write it.”

“Magic in Mistletoe” airs Friday at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel and stars channel favorites Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell Harrington.

