Local Clarksdale High School choir enters national TikTok contest

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The choir at Clarksdale High School has entered the Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest.

The contest gives high school choirs, bands, glee clubs and similar musical performance groups a chance to put their own creative mark on the Nationwide jingle and win a cash prize to further their school’s music program.

The top 5 schools with the most likes on TikTok will earn $5,000.

The contest runs from November 28 to December 13.

