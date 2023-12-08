Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Local Clarksdale High School choir enters national TikTok contest

Music
Music(MGN)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The choir at Clarksdale High School has entered the Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest.

The contest gives high school choirs, bands, glee clubs and similar musical performance groups a chance to put their own creative mark on the Nationwide jingle and win a cash prize to further their school’s music program.

The top 5 schools with the most likes on TikTok will earn $5,000.

The contest runs from November 28 to December 13.

@andrenawls

Clarksdale High School Choir Nationwide Challenge #nationwidechallengecontest @Nationwide “Unifying hearts one note at a time”

♬ original sound - Andre Nawls

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Breezy especially into the afternoon and...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
Nicole beauty and wigs
2 men stole register, safe while breaking into beauty store
Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center
Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen