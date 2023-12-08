Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the rise in flu cases across this Mid-South.

Vivian also highlighted the Deck the Diamond Holiday Spectacular at AutoZone Park.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

