Home shot at 60 times while people were inside sleeping

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home was shot at dozens of times while people slept inside early Friday morning.

Police were called to Shadowbrook Townhouses on Eagle River Drive just after 1 a.m. after the shooting.

A victim told police he was asleep inside his room when gun shots rang out. One of the bullets hit him in the left arm.

He told police he did not know who was responsible for the shooting.

That man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two other people were inside the home sleeping during the shooting, but were uninjured.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed three dark-colored sedans driving by the home multiple times before the shooting.

Officers found over 60 spent rounds from rifles and handguns in the parking lot.

There is no suspect description at this time.

