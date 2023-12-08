Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: mild breezes, stray shower Friday; storms likely, at times, Saturday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Milder air will continue to filter into the Mid-South ahead of our next big weather maker – due in for the weekend. In the meantime, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies amid a breezy southerly wind – gusting to 30 mph by afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. A few more showers and storms could develop after midnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

WEEKEND PLANNER: ALERTING YOU to a strong storm system that will bring rain and storms back to the Mid-South through Saturday. A brief window for a severe storm could open Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening for gusty wind to mix in with heavy downpours as squall line shifts across the region. Outside of any storms, gusts could top 30-35 mph; inside storms – 40-45 mph gusts can’t be ruled out. Rainfall amounts around an inch, or so, will be possible. As the low exits, expect a blast of chilly air – keeping highs in the 40s Sunday with increasing sunshine. We’ll fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Monday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will make its presence known to kick off the new work and school week across the Mid-South. Expect seasonably mild temperatures with mostly to partly sunny skies – highs in the 50s to near 60; lows in the chilly 30s. Rain chances look to hold off until next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

