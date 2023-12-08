E. coli found in Oxford water after tests

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Oxford confirmed that E. coli was found in one of the water samples tested by the Mississippi Department of Health.

The news comes as the city issued a boil notice to all residents on Thursday.

City officials say this comes as a surprise as E. coli has never been found in Oxford water.

Oxford COO Bart Robinson says he has been over the water department for more than 26 years and a positive test for E. coli on the city’s water system has never happened.

Officials believe that the sampling result must be a case of human error as their staff says that there is a proper chlorine residual present. If chlorine residual is present at approved levels, E. coli cannot be present.

City officials sent 125 samples to the MSDH lab for more testing. Results are expected to come back Saturday afternoon. If the results are clear, the boil notice will be lifted.

