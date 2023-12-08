Cooper-Young businesses on high alert as high crime continues to plague Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Business owners across Memphis who have been hit by crime are scrambling for crime solutions.

Crime in the Cooper-Young area seems to have spiked over the past few weeks.

On Saturday, the owner of the tattoo parlor Inked on Cooper Street was shot after confronting thieves breaking into his car.

“It’s a symptom of a much larger issue,” said Christian R. Conner, floor manager at Mulan Asian Bistro.

Action News 5 has noticed a heavier police presence in the Cooper-Young area.

We asked Conner, does that presence make him feel safer?

“It’s a Band-Aid. [Police] show up, oh we feel good you’re here... [but] what is it going to look like two months from now? Cool, you did something, but what’s the follow-up with that? Are we going to address the root cause of these problems and actually start healing that?” he asked.

Connor says Mulan has safety measures in place to help keep employees safe.

Mulan Asian Bistro in Cooper-Young (Action News 5)

“We walk our employees to their cars. Be aware and cognizant of the dangers and dangerous areas, unlit or poorly lit areas such as the area where the gentleman was shot,” said Conner.

He says the crime issue in Memphis stems from a much larger issue that needs to be addressed.

“It would still exist, but not to this extent if the income and equality in this city wasn’t like literal night and day,” said Conner.

He added that the solution to crime could come at a price for politicians in Memphis.

“They can honestly fix it, but they will probably commit political suicide doing it”, said Conner. “Choose if you want to be successful politically or if you actually want to do the job.”

The Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission reports overall crime in Shelby County is up almost 10% from last year.

Police urge you to take precautions and always be aware of your surroundings.

