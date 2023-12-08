Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City of Oxford issues boil water notice

Water dripping (generic)
Water dripping (generic)(Unsplash)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a boil water notice as of Thursday for customers who receive their drinking water from the City of Oxford water supply.

The Mississippi State Department of Health Bureau of Public Water Supply officials found contaminated water samples.

The City of Oxford will collect samples Friday in an attempt to clear and lift the boil notice.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for at least one minute before consuming.

For a checklist of things to do and not to do, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Lavonte Rankin
Man wanted for deadly crash caught stealing from Nordstrom Rack, police say
Lawrence Anthony
Memphis man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to railroad car burglary
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary

Latest News

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church's 'A Blvd. Christmas' returns
Midtown gas station shut down following hundreds of calls to MPD
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 7, 2023
Memphis police work to shut down the Snappy Mart convenience store and gas station located at...
Midtown gas station shut down following hundreds of calls to MPD