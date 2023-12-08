City of Oxford issues boil water notice

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a boil water notice as of Thursday for customers who receive their drinking water from the City of Oxford water supply.

The Mississippi State Department of Health Bureau of Public Water Supply officials found contaminated water samples.

The City of Oxford will collect samples Friday in an attempt to clear and lift the boil notice.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for at least one minute before consuming.

