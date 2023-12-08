Cause of death revealed for 86-year-old FedEx worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police report reveals the cause of death for FedEx worker Verna Jackson.

Jackson was killed at the FedEx World Hub on Thursday, November 30.

Airport police were called to a report of an employee underneath a dolly.

The driver of the dolly said he yelled “clear,” to make sure it was safe, and was given the clear.

After moving the dolly, it was discovered that Jackson was underneath.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Jackson marks the fifth death at the world hub since 2017.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one. Safety is our highest priority, and we are investigating the circumstances of this accident.

