Breezy Friday with a few spot showers & your First Alert to the latest impacts to a stormy start of the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Breezy especially into the afternoon and evening with winds out of the South 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30. A few stray showers are possible into the afternoon hours with moisture moving in ahead of our next system. Shower and storm activity will increase into Saturday with a cold front pushing through the region.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will not drop much overnight due to packed in cloud cover. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s. Breezy conditions will continue overnight with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEEKEND STORM CHANCE: A strong system swinging a cold front will push through on Saturday bringing widespread rainfall back to the Mid-South. Peak timing is Saturday afternoon into the evening, 2 PM to 10 PM, but showers are likely throughout the day. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will accompany this front as some storms could be on the stronger side, with a few reaching severe limits. Rainfall amounts look to be around an inch. Sunday will be a day of clearing, however, a few showers could still be lingering prior to sunrise. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s, and then only reaching the upper 40s on Sunday.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A cold start with much cooler air ushered in by the front. Temperatures will be near freezing on Monday morning then reach into the low 50s into the afternoon. Highs will slowly climb from the middle to upper 50s by Friday. Dry conditions will persist through the work week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

