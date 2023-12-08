Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Night Of Performances To Unite The Community
One of the top ensembles in Memphis takes the stage to hit all of the notes from the classics to soul.
Elia Garcia | Prizm Ensemble Student & Houston High School Senior
Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director of Prizm Ensemble
Northwest Wednesdays: FASFA Made Easy & New Scholarships For The Spring
It’s time to enroll in a better future. The steps to help you secure a head start in your next career!
Candace Umberger | Director of Financial Aid at Northwest Mississippi Community College
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Empowering Fathers & Families To Be Stronger Together
A focus on fathers. Memphis organization Family Matters hopes their program helps fathers build strong connections with their children.
Carol Jackson | Executive Director of Families Matter
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
