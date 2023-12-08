Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Night Of Performances To Unite The Community

One of the top ensembles in Memphis takes the stage to hit all of the notes from the classics to soul.

Elia Garcia | Prizm Ensemble Student & Houston High School Senior

Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director of Prizm Ensemble

Northwest Wednesdays: FASFA Made Easy & New Scholarships For The Spring

It’s time to enroll in a better future. The steps to help you secure a head start in your next career!

Candace Umberger | Director of Financial Aid at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Empowering Fathers & Families To Be Stronger Together

A focus on fathers. Memphis organization Family Matters hopes their program helps fathers build strong connections with their children.

Carol Jackson | Executive Director of Families Matter

