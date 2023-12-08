Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Night Of Performances To Unite The Community

One of the top ensembles in Memphis takes the stage to hit all of the notes from the classics to soul.

Elia Garcia | Prizm Ensemble Student & Houston High School Senior

Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director of Prizm Ensemble

Northwest Wednesdays: FASFA Made Easy & New Scholarships For The Spring

It’s time to enroll in a better future. The steps to help you secure a head start in your next career!

Candace Umberger | Director of Financial Aid at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Empowering Fathers & Families To Be Stronger Together

A focus on fathers. Memphis organization Family Matters hopes their program helps fathers build strong connections with their children.

Carol Jackson | Executive Director of Families Matter

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Delivering Holiday Cheer To Children In Need Of Toys
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 07 December
Raising Funds For The Mid-South Food Bank
Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 December
Decorating Ideas To Perfect Your Holiday Décor
Bluff City Life: Friday, 08 December pt. 1 of 4
December To Remember, Christmas In Bolivar Begins
Bluff City Life: Friday, 08 December pt. 2 of 4