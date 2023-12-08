Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“I Am Included” Creates Young Authors No Matter Their Abilities

Everyone has a story to tell. See how one Memphis organization is giving kids a voice and opportunity to publish their own books

Lametria Gillespie | I Am Included Coordinator with Memphis Ambassadors Program, City of Memphis

Raising Funds For The Mid-South Food Bank

The holiday food drive is in full swing and feeding families. Get a live look on what we can all do to help brighten up the season!

The Final Days To Complete Annual Enrollment Updates

When 2024 rolls around -- we don’t want any problems with insurance. Our expert is in to help iron out any final kinks!

Bobby Jones | President of the Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Bluff City Vibes: “Lonely” | Obruni Dance Band

Let’s dance to a song from the Obruni Dance Band!

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

