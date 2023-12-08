Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Thurs., 07 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 8, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Labor Of Love: Caring For A Mother With Dementia

One mother’s life changed forever on her drive back home from the grocery store --- she couldn’t remember the way back. This story can inspire others and bring awareness to the challenges and successes of being a caregiver to someone with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lillie Bowen Harris | Caregiver & Author of “Now I See Me”

Delivering Holiday Cheer To Children In Need Of Toys

Mid-South kids are in for a surprise! See how you can help spread holiday cheer with Porter-Leath’s annual Toy Truck Drive.

Angela Meekins | Engagement Manager at Porter-Leath

Sponsored by Porter-Leath

Strengthening Public Schools To Improve The Future

An incubator for the economy to strengthen the state of Mississippi is its public schools - so from Southaven to Biloxi - raise your voice and share your vision to better the system for all students!

Erica Jones | President of Mississippi Association of Educators

Tonight’s Creole Feast Supporting Haitian Students

The rich flavors from Creole culture are on display to support students in Haiti. Find out where you need to be to help and eat!

Dell Stiner | Event Coordinator for Creole Fest

Ruby Wharton | Event Coordinator for Creole Fest

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

