Best Life: Making seniors’ dreams come true

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - In a month when togetherness and families are celebrated, loneliness can be especially poignant this time of year.

One group particularly impacted, the elderly. The CDC reports one-fourth of people over 65 years of age report being lonely, and that feeling can result in faster mental decline and increased risk of heart attacks and death.

In this season of giving, possibly the best gift is making wishes come true, no matter your age.

“I had been retired for six months, then I started getting tremors,” said Jeri Highland, 65.

“I thought my life is over as I know it,” said Highland fearing her newfound freedom would be cut short by Parkinson’s.

But instead of giving up, she found hope.

“We believe that aging is universal and should be celebrated,” said Caitlyn Shepherd with AARP’s WISH of a LIFETIME.

WISH of a LIFETIME’s mission is to make sure our elderly know they are not forgotten.

“And through the granting of a wish, we can reconnect and celebrate those older Americans,” said Shepherd.

At 86 years old, Edward Walton, an Air Force veteran, was granted a trip to our nation’s capital.

“I wouldn’t know what Washington, DC, looked like, except on TV and the radio,” said Walton.

At 74, WISH of a LIFETIME helped Howard fulfill his Broadway dream.

Over 15 years, the non-profit has granted more than 25 hundred wishes, with over 90% of the seniors saying they have more purpose and more meaning in their lives afterward which goes to prove.

“Maybe it isn’t too late to stop dreaming,” said Shepherd.

For Jeri, her wish came true too!

She got back on a bike something she hadn’t done in 20 years.

“I love it. I love it. Every chance I get, I get on it,” she said.

Not only did Jeri get back on the bike, but she also received a specially-made bike, and cycling lessons from Lance Armstrong’s cycling coach. WISH of a LIFETIME is a partner of AARP.

If you would like to nominate someone for a wish, or make a wish for yourself, log on to WISHofaLIFETIME.org.

You can also sign up for their newsletter there.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Matt Goldschmidt, Videographer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.