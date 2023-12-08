Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Barry Manilow previews ‘A Very Barry Christmas’

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Celebrate the holidays with the legendary Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-Winning Barry Manilow in his one-hour NBC Special, Barry Manilow: A Very Barry Christmas.

Barry Manilow joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson on the digital desk to talk all about the special which will be filled with timeless and festive classics.

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas is set to air Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. and stream the next day on Peacock.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Barry Manilow previews ‘A Very Barry Christmas’
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Breezy especially into the afternoon and...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Forecast