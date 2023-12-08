Barry Manilow previews ‘A Very Barry Christmas’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Celebrate the holidays with the legendary Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-Winning Barry Manilow in his one-hour NBC Special, Barry Manilow: A Very Barry Christmas.

Barry Manilow joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson on the digital desk to talk all about the special which will be filled with timeless and festive classics.

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas is set to air Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. and stream the next day on Peacock.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

