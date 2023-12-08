Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 men stole register, safe while breaking into beauty store

Nicole beauty and wigs
Nicole beauty and wigs(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men broke into a beauty supply store Friday morning.

Memphis police responded to a burglary at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road around 2 a.m.

According to the police report, two men pulled up in a silver Infini and used a sledgehammer to get inside the store.

After looking at surveillance, suspects were able to grab merchandise after several hits to the front door.

One man inside the building passed an item to the other suspect, who was a lookout, and he placed the items in the Infiniti, said police.

Police say the video showed the suspects leaving the store with a safe and a register.

As they were about to leave the scene one of the suspects went back to grab the sledgehammer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

Latest News

Mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Breezy especially into the afternoon and...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Woman killed at FedEx Hub identified as 86-year-old
Music
Local Clarksdale High School choir enters national TikTok contest
Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center
Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen