2 men stole register, safe while breaking into beauty store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men broke into a beauty supply store Friday morning.

Memphis police responded to a burglary at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road around 2 a.m.

According to the police report, two men pulled up in a silver Infini and used a sledgehammer to get inside the store.

After looking at surveillance, suspects were able to grab merchandise after several hits to the front door.

One man inside the building passed an item to the other suspect, who was a lookout, and he placed the items in the Infiniti, said police.

Police say the video showed the suspects leaving the store with a safe and a register.

As they were about to leave the scene one of the suspects went back to grab the sledgehammer.

