Your First Alert to a warmer end to the week ahead of a rainy weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly wind returns tonight leading to warmer temperatures as the week comes to a close. The south wind will also usher in an abundance of Gulf moisture ahead of a cold front that is poised to bring rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and windy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will begin with a few early morning showers then a gradually clearing sky along with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

