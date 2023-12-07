Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman they say stole approximately $60,000 worth of jewelry from a stranger’s home.

On December 6, officers responded to a Burglary/Residential on Fair Meadow Road.

The victim returned home and noticed that someone was in the home.

The female suspect, after learning the victim returned home, quickly pulled a mask over her face and ran out of the back of the house.

The suspect fled and jumped into a black SUV parked on Fair Meadow Road.

She was of medium build with shoulder-length hair—wearing a blue long-sleeve top, grey sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

Approximately $60,000 worth of bracelets and necklaces were missing from the bedroom and bathroom.

There was also $500 cash missing from the bedroom.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

