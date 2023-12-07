Wheel lock giveaway brings out hundreds of Memphis residents as car thefts soars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New numbers show Memphis is dangerously close to 15,000 cars being stolen by the end of this year.

Wednesday, Memphis Police hosted yet another wheel lock giveaway, this time at Tiger Lane.

About 700 wheel locks were given away—motorists began lining up a full 4 hours before the start of the event to be sure to get their hands on one.

“I just bought this jeep and within 3 days after I bought the Jeep someone broke into my jeep and took my stuff,” said Memphis resident Ginger Malone.

MPD says 14,785 auto theft incidents have been reported since January 1, 2023, about 20% of that number were attempted thefts.

“If a criminal has enough time he can steal any vehicle so what you want to do is make your vehicle less attractive to that criminal,” said MPD Tillman station Colonel Willie Mathena.

“You can also put brake locks on your vehicles. You can put kill switches, after-mark alarm systems, and also tracking devices, tracking devices are important,” said Mathena.

A 4 pack of Apple air tags costs about 90 bucks and uses GPS technology to track a stolen vehicle.

A vehicle “Kill switch” which instantly drains a car battery can cost as little as 40 dollars.

However, Colonel Mathena says Memphis drivers can make decisions to protect their cars that don’t cost them anything such as parking close to your residence or business and under good lighting.

Mathena also suggests a technique called “etching” to recover your vehicle if your car is ever stolen.

Etching involves putting a unique identifier on your car like carving your initials or a unique number such as the car’s partial VIN in the window to help police know that the car belongs to you.

“If they locate your vehicle and maybe your vehicle has been changed, the color or something has been changed on your vehicle after it’s been stolen, but if you know where you put that unique identifying mark on your vehicle then we know that car belongs to you and can further the investigation,” said Mathena.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.