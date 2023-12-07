Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Video: Water main break repairs on Poplar Avenue will take at least two weeks, MLGW confirms

By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW stated that the water main break repairs on Poplar Avenue are expected to last at least two weeks.

The repairs will happen between Galloway Drive and Red Bird Lane, just outside of the University of Memphis campus.

Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane have opened to ease traffic.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the water main break is still under review.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Lavonte Rankin
Man wanted for deadly crash caught stealing from Nordstrom Rack, police say
Lawrence Anthony
Memphis man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to railroad car burglary
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.
3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary

Latest News

Members of the Greater Memphis Chamber pose during a renaming ceremony in Downtown Memphis on...
Downtown Memphis street renamed in remembrance of Phil Trenary
Galloway is charged for with evading police on foot, evading police in a car, and theft of...
19-year-old arrested for allegedly running from police in stolen vehicle
Woman steals jewelry from stranger's home, police say
Woman steals $60,000 worth of necklaces and bracelets from a stranger’s home, police say
Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol
1 dead in fatal crash on Highway 382 in Marshall County, MHP confirms