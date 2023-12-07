Video: Water main break repairs on Poplar Avenue will take at least two weeks, MLGW confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW stated that the water main break repairs on Poplar Avenue are expected to last at least two weeks.

The repairs will happen between Galloway Drive and Red Bird Lane, just outside of the University of Memphis campus.

Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane have opened to ease traffic.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the water main break is still under review.

