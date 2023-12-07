Advertise with Us
‘Uber driver carjacked’:Woman carjacks uber driver, steals multiple cars, police say

Nautica Moore, suspect arrested after multiple carjackings
Nautica Moore, suspect arrested after multiple carjackings(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for multiple car thefts and carjackings.

On November 26, police responded to a carjacking that involved an Uber Driver.

The Uber driver picked up four individuals from an apartment complex.

When the driver dropped them off near Airways Boulevard, one of the individuals pulled out a handgun on him and demanded all of his personal belongings.

The suspects drove off in the Uber driver’s car.

In addition to this incident, Nautica Moore, is also facing charges for several car thefts.

Between November 26 and December 2, she was involved in the theft of several vehicles.

On December 5, officers noticed that Moore was driving in a stolen vehicle.

When police attempted to stop the car, but it drove off leading to an active pursuit.

After catching Moore and taking her into custody, she confessed to her involvement in multiple car thefts and carjackings including the Uber theft.

She is now facing charges for aggravated robbery, reckless driving, theft of property, carjacking, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

