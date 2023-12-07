‘This is a force multiplier for us’: MPD encourages businesses to register cameras with ‘Connect 2 Memphis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You may remember when police launched “Connect 2 Memphis” last year.

As the holidays roll in, so does a push from the Memphis Police Department, during a time when the city is seeing a string of business burglaries, auto thefts and violent crime.

The department is encouraging more businesses to register to Connect 2 Memphis so they can use civilian cameras to monitor areas and neighborhoods in real-time.

Police officials say integrating the public’s cameras into the system will eliminate officers having to go door-to-door to collect surveillance footage.

“This is a force multiplier for us. It’s state-of-the-art technology,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis. “It’s where Memphis needs to be and it’s certainly a fit right now.”

MPD is working with the Greater Memphis Chamber to talk more about the initiative.

Action News 5 spoke with Chief Davis before she met with business leaders Wednesday, along with Bobby White, chief public policy advisor for the chamber.

“There’s always that question business leaders have, ‘What can we do?’” said White. “This is a great answer to that question, in terms of allowing them to play some role by having their cameras hooked into the system.”

MPD says there are currently more than 4,000 home security cameras and 600 business, traffic, and license plate cameras registered to the program.

“Anything that can help deter crime, mitigate crime is very important to us. It’s important to our community,” said Larry T. Robinson, CEO and owner of Kudzukian. “It’s important to us as a business community. We want our employees to be safe. We want to be safe.”

Robinson, also a small business council co-chairman for the chamber, says public safety is on the minds of businesses around the city.

“We’re a phenomenal city,” said Robinson. “We’ve just got a problem with crime right now. It’s very important for us, as business owners and citizens of this great city to jump in and help in any way possible to mitigate and assist our crime fighters.”

Chief Davis also says Memphians will see more police in your area and traffic enforcement for the holidays.

You can learn more about “Connect 2 Memphis” here.

