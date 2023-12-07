Tennessee senator calls for investigation of Shelby Co. DA, judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor (R-Memphis) is calling for the state Board of Judicial Conduct and the state Board of Professional Responsibility to investigate Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan.

He claims the DA used resources to go back and reduce lawful sentences of criminals who had already been convicted.

“In one hand, Michael Sample, who murdered two Memphians, was sentenced to two death sentences and Judge Skahan and DA Mulroy worked together, and they got him removed from death row and put him to life in prison, and he’ll be eligible for parole this time next year,” said Senator Taylor.

Taylor says Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan should also be held accountable for, out of her jurisdiction, amending Courtney Anderson’s sentence to time served.

Anderson was sentenced to 162 years for multiple nonviolent counts of theft and forgery.

“That’s not my opinion, that’s the opinion of the appellate court, who issued the ruling overturning judge scans decision to release Courtney Anderson from prison, and it was a scathing opinion, and it called when they did an illegal commutation,” said Taylor.

Action News 5 reached out to DA Mulroy about the two cases. His statement reads:

I have complete confidence in the ethical conduct of our office in the Courtney Anderson case. A 162-year sentence for a string of nonviolent thefts was overly harsh. Mr. Anderson served a lengthy 25-year term, which was enough. We quite appropriately didn’t oppose the defense’s motion for relief, and the judge agreed. I challenge anyone to defend a 162-year sentence for nonviolent offenses. In the Michael Sample case, the defendant’s legal team presented compelling evidence, including two expert reports, establishing Mr. Sample’s intellectual disability—rendering him ineligible for the death penalty as per the law. We thus agreed to a life imprisonment sentence. To argue otherwise—to push for the death penalty when I was convinced he was legally ineligible—would have been unethical. We have a serious crime problem and need to work together to solve it. That’s why I recently convened a crime summit and am actively working with other agencies to implement the resulting strategies. I hope to meet with Sen. Taylor soon to discuss the many other initiatives our office has put in place to curb crime and how we can all work together to tackle the issue.

Action News 5 reached out to Judge Skahan, who said she said she would comment at a later time.

Just last month, former DA Amy Weirich filed a complaint against this same judge, Paula Skahan, in relation to Anderson’s case.

That complaint will also go to the Board of Judicial Conduct.

