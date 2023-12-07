Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee senator calls for investigation of Shelby Co. DA, judge

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor (R-Memphis) is calling for the state Board of Judicial Conduct and the state Board of Professional Responsibility to investigate Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan.

He claims the DA used resources to go back and reduce lawful sentences of criminals who had already been convicted.

“In one hand, Michael Sample, who murdered two Memphians, was sentenced to two death sentences and Judge Skahan and DA Mulroy worked together, and they got him removed from death row and put him to life in prison, and he’ll be eligible for parole this time next year,” said Senator Taylor.

Taylor says Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan should also be held accountable for, out of her jurisdiction, amending Courtney Anderson’s sentence to time served.

‘Why was I let go?’ — Memphis native freed from prison ordered back behind bars for 162-year sentence

Anderson was sentenced to 162 years for multiple nonviolent counts of theft and forgery.

“That’s not my opinion, that’s the opinion of the appellate court, who issued the ruling overturning judge scans decision to release Courtney Anderson from prison, and it was a scathing opinion, and it called when they did an illegal commutation,” said Taylor.

Action News 5 reached out to DA Mulroy about the two cases. His statement reads:

Action News 5 reached out to Judge Skahan, who said she said she would comment at a later time.

Just last month, former DA Amy Weirich filed a complaint against this same judge, Paula Skahan, in relation to Anderson’s case.

That complaint will also go to the Board of Judicial Conduct.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

Tennessee senator calls for investigation into Shelby Co. DA, judge
Nautica Moore, suspect arrested after multiple carjackings
‘Uber driver carjacked’:Woman carjacks uber driver, steals multiple cars, police say
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warmer end to the week ahead of a rainy weekend
The young musicians
901 Now: Mid-South students get up close and personal with professional musicians