Tennessee senator calls for investigation of Shelby Co. DA, judge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor (R-Memphis) is calling for the state Board of Judicial Conduct and the state Board of Professional Responsibility to investigate Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan.
He claims the DA used resources to go back and reduce lawful sentences of criminals who had already been convicted.
“In one hand, Michael Sample, who murdered two Memphians, was sentenced to two death sentences and Judge Skahan and DA Mulroy worked together, and they got him removed from death row and put him to life in prison, and he’ll be eligible for parole this time next year,” said Senator Taylor.
Taylor says Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan should also be held accountable for, out of her jurisdiction, amending Courtney Anderson’s sentence to time served.
Anderson was sentenced to 162 years for multiple nonviolent counts of theft and forgery.
“That’s not my opinion, that’s the opinion of the appellate court, who issued the ruling overturning judge scans decision to release Courtney Anderson from prison, and it was a scathing opinion, and it called when they did an illegal commutation,” said Taylor.
Action News 5 reached out to DA Mulroy about the two cases. His statement reads:
Action News 5 reached out to Judge Skahan, who said she said she would comment at a later time.
Just last month, former DA Amy Weirich filed a complaint against this same judge, Paula Skahan, in relation to Anderson’s case.
That complaint will also go to the Board of Judicial Conduct.
