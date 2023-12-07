Suspects break-in City Gear for 2nd time in nearly 2 weeks
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a burglary at a clothing and shoe store in Cherokee on Thursday.
Officers responded to the break-in around 3:15 a.m. on Lamar Avenue.
It is unclear what was stolen from the burglary.
This City Gear was hit about two weeks ago, and suspects stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise.
We are working to gather more information.
