Supects break-in City Gear for 2nd time in nearly 2 weeks

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a burglary at a clothing and shoe store in Cherokee on Thursday.

Officers responded to the break-in around 3:15 a.m. on Lamar Avenue.

It is unclear what was stolen from the burglary.

This City Gear was hit about two weeks ago, and suspects stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise.

We are working to gather more information.

City Gear break in
City Gear break in(action news 5)

