Memphis Zoo announces addition of clouded leopards

Rajani (L) and Kamala (R)(Memphis Zoo)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo has added two clouded leopards to their collection.

Kamala, a four-year-old female, and Rajani, a 10-year-old female, will join the China exhibit dayrooms.

Clouded leopards are named for the distinctive cloud pattern on their fur.

“Despite their petite size, with females weighing just over 30 pounds, they earn the “big cat” status due to a fused hyoid bone, rendering them unable to purr. Clouded leopards exhibit other remarkable features, with the longest teeth and tails in proportion to their body, highlighting an impressive 100-degree mouth opening. Their agility is showcased through exceptional climbing abilities, allowing them to hang upside down and descend trees headfirst with finesse. Clouded leopards are endangered in the wild, facing threats such as poaching and habitat loss,” zoo officials wrote, describing the cats.

The leopards will be left with access behind-the-scenes as they acclimate to their new exhibit.

Staff from the Nashville Zoo will be on hand to assist with the transition.

