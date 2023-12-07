Memphis Shelby County School leaders show off new safety technology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School leaders at Memphis Shelby County Schools were excited to show off their new technology to keep your students safe. The district invested over $17 million in safety.

More cameras, ID fobs, and this new screening system are all in place to help keep everyone safe at Southwind High School.

“Crime is high in our area but not in our schools, but we are being as innovative and creative in our way of thinking,” said Carolyn Jackson, Chief of Safety and Security, MSCS.

Jackson says Southwind and Cordova High are among the schools chosen to be part of this security pilot program. This pilot program started during the 2022-2023 school years months before legislators passed the $200 million plan to protect Tennessee students.

“Whatever we do in safety and security we not only keep our faculty and staff in mind, but we have to keep our students in mind. Like Chief Jackson said we have to get their opinion because it matters. Not only in safety but security as well,” said Lakira Boyd Elliott, Director of Safety at Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The new security screening system works sort of like TSA checking. You walk through metal detectors, if you get beeped, then you go over to an X-ray machine to get your belongings scanned.

The principal of Southwind says over the past year this new system has proven to keep everyone safe.

“It definitely works. I have seen it work personally but just knowing that our students are safe and then it’s just not for students but anybody that enters Southwind they have to go through the metal detection machine before they conduct any business,” said John S. Bush, Principal of Southwind High.

This new system allows for over 1,600 students to be checked in less than 30 minutes.

This was paid for with district and state funding.

School officials say the goal is to have a system like this in every school, but they did not give us a time frame as to when this would happen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.