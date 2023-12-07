Memphis man accused of leading police on chase in stolen truck after shoplifting, injuring person in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly led Memphis police on a chase in a stolen car on Tuesday after being caught shoplifting from a Kohl’s. Police say he crashed into another vehicle during the pursuit, sending the driver to Regional One Hospital.

Landreo Lurry, 38, is charged with property theft ($2,500-$10,000), property theft ($1,000-$2,500), evading arrest, intentionally evading arrest in auto, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, plus additional charges from a previously-served warrant.

Employees of the Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway called police Tuesday after they reportedly witnessed a man walk into the store, grab an armful of clothing, and walk out without paying.

The man was then seen packing his loot into a green Chevrolet Avalanche and driving off.

Police say the value of the stolen merchandise was $1,816.87.

Officers found the pickup truck nearby on I-40 and attempted to pull it over, but the driver reportedly refused to stop. Police say the truck’s tags revealed it was stolen from Bartlett.

While pursuing the stolen pickup, police say they witnessed it strike a car at I-40 and Whitten Road. The driver then put the truck in reverse, striking a squad car, before continuing south.

Officers lost sight of the suspect, but later, with the help of MPD’s Air Unit and Bartlett CSI, the truck was found in a neighborhood where police say it was seen driving recklessly, running stop signs and traffic lights, and placing several civilians in harm’s way.

Police deployed stop sticks in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road near Courtney Drive, where the truck crossed over several lanes of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, disabling both.

The driver of the stolen truck then bailed, along with a previously unseen teenage backseat passenger. Both were caught after a short foot chase.

Lurry was then identified as the driver of the stolen Avalanche.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was rushed to Regional One Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Lurry was brought into the police station for questioning, where he admitted to stealing from Kohl’s and leading police on the chase.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is due in court Friday.

Police say the teenager who fled from the stolen pickup is not facing charges.

