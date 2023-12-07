Man killed, child injured in Hyde Park crash-turned-shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a child is injured after a car crash turned violent in the Hyde Park area Wednesday evening.

Memphis police say they were called to the crash at Chelsea Avenue and North Hollywood Street at 6:20 p.m.

Police have not clarified how many vehicles were involved.

A “disturbance” ensued after the crash, resulting in a man being shot, police say.

He did not survive his injuries.

Police say the shooter, only described as a person in a gray hoodie, fled the scene.

A child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital from non-critical injuries sustained in the crash.

The victim’s exact age has not been confirmed.

