Man critical after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. on Mountain Terrace Street, near Slocum Avenue.

A man was found and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a purple Chrysler sedan.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

