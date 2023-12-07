Man critical after Frayser shooting
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. on Mountain Terrace Street, near Slocum Avenue.
A man was found and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a purple Chrysler sedan.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
