Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown convenience store was shut down as a public nuisance on Thursday morning.

Snappy Mart at 1351 Madison Avenue was shut down as part of a joint sting by Memphis Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says the closure stems from an 18-month investigation into criminal activity at the store.

Police have been called to the store 612 times in two years from October 2021 to October 2023.

“Our office is committed to pursuing closures of businesses that disrupt communities and serve as breeding grounds for crime,” said DA Mulroy. “I commend the work of MPD and their thorough investigation that led to the closure of Snappy Mart.”

Mulroy says Snappy Mart was given notice a year ago that they would be shut down if not cleaned up.

Mulroy and Police Chief CJ Davis said the violations include drug use and sales, code violations, prostitution, as well as aggravated assaults and a homicide that took place at the location.

Mulroy says the business will be asked to do remedial steps to fix their issues, including tying their cameras into MPD’s network and improving lighting among other reasons.

He says it would not be a surprise to see more nuisance closures in the coming months, as multiple businesses have already received warnings.

