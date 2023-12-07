First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Thursday; storm risk emerges this weekend

THURSDAY: High pressure scooting farther east will allow for southerly breezes to kick back in quickly through the day. This will allow for clouds to sneak back into through the latter part of the day as well. After a chilly start in the 30s, we’ll rebound to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will act as a blanket overnight – lows will only fall to the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Milder air will continue to filter into the Mid-South ahead of our next big weather maker – due in for the weekend. In the meantime, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies amid a breezy southerly wind – gusting to 30 mph by afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. A few more showers could develop after midnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to a strong storm system that will bring waves rain and storms back to the Mid-South by the upcoming weekend. A brief window for a severe storm risk could open late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening for gusty wind to mix in with heavy downpours. Outside of any storms, gusts could top 30-35 mph; inside storms – 40-45 mph gusts can’t be ruled out. Rainfall amounts around an inch, or so, will be possible. As the low exits, expect a blast of chilly air – keeping highs in the 40s Sunday; rebounding toward the 50s by early next week.

