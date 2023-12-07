Advertise with Us
Downtown Memphis street renamed in remembrance of Phil Trenary

Members of the Greater Memphis Chamber pose during a renaming ceremony in Downtown Memphis on...
Members of the Greater Memphis Chamber pose during a renaming ceremony in Downtown Memphis on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, where a portion of South Main Street was renamed "Phil Trenary Way" in remembrance of the late Chamber CEO and President Phil Trenary, who was murdered in September 2018.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber held a street renaming ceremony in Downtown Memphis on Thursday to honor the late Chamber CEO Phil Trenary.

Trenary was shot and killed on Sept. 27, 2018, along the stretch of apartments and condos near the Farmer’s Market in Downtown Memphis. He was walking home from Loflin Yard, where the Chamber had just held a fundraiser.

In remembrance of him, a stretch of South Main Street near Court Square Park has been renamed “Phil Trenary Way.”

McKinney Wright and Quandarius Richardson are both charged with Trenary’s murder.

Wright pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Tuesday, Richardson was given a trial date of May 20, 2024, on charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of criminal attempt robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Phil Trenary (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Phil Trenary (Source: WMC Action News 5)

