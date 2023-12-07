Breezy end to the week with widespread showers, and a few storms, possible for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warmer yet windy afternoon with highs back near 60. Sunny skies will turn partly cloudy into the afternoon with clouds streaming in through the back half of the day. A dry end to the work week but a system will move in for Saturday bringing rain back to the Mid-South with a few stronger storms possible as well.

TONIGHT: Not as chilly night ahead with lows only dipping into the middle 40s. Cloud cover will stick around making for partly cloudy skies. Winds will be South around 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s. Breezy especially into the afternoon and evening with winds out of the South 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30. Make sure to nail down or bring inside any outdoor decorations or furniture overnight due to these gusty conditions.

WEEKEND STORM CHANCE: A strong system swinging a cold front will push through on Saturday bringing widespread rainfall back to the Mid-South. Peak timing is Saturday afternoon into the early evening but showers are likely throughout the day. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will accompany this front as some storms could be on the stronger side. Rainfall amounts look to be around an inch. Sunday will be a day of clearing, however, a few showers could still be lingering through the front half of the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s, and then only reaching the upper 40s on Sunday.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

