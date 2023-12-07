Bottom Line: Prevent stroke this winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. While age and health are major risk factors for a stroke, did you know falling temps can also increase your risk?

Consumer Reports has some health and lifestyle steps you can take to fend off a stroke this winter.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and the risk of having one is nearly twice as high for African Americans.

Along with risk factors like age, being overweight or obese and not exercising enough, this time of year another factor that can increase your risk of a stroke is cold weather.

Even if you’re not clearing a snow-covered driveway or digging out your car, cold weather can cause high blood pressure, and that’s a key risk factor for strokes and heart attacks.

So doctors say your best bet in the winter is to stay warm. Staying bundled up so your core temperature is higher is good.

If you’re cold and shivering, that puts a lot of stress on your body, which is especially important when you’re exerting yourself outdoors.

Dress in layers and keep your core, or torso, warm to help keep blood flowing to your extremities.

If you have problems with the circulation to the legs, make sure that your legs are well bundled up so that there’s enough circulation getting to your feet.

While you can’t do anything about the temperature, you can cut other risk factors. One study found that 80 percent of strokes are preventable.

It’s important to keep health issues under control. Seek treatment for high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Get enough physical activity, and eat a healthy diet.

While it may be difficult during the celebratory holiday season, limit alcohol to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

It’s also important to stay alert to the signs of a stroke. If someone is having balance or vision problems, their face is drooping, or they are experiencing arm weakness or slurred speech, get help immediately.

