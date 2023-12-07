Bluff City Collective announced as an official NIL collective of Memphis Athletics

Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Athletics has welcomed Bluff City Collective as one of their official Name, Image, and Likeness collectives, alongside the 901 Fund.
Bluff City Collective will focus mostly on working with Memphis Men’s Basketball student-athletes.
The 901 Fund will continue to work with all sports at the University of Memphis as well as coordinate efforts to partner the men’s basketball team with Bluff City Collective.
Both collectives have sponsorship agreements with Learfield’s Tiger Sports Properties, the multimedia rightsholder for Memphis Athletics.
Both collectives share the mission of helping Memphis student-athletes with local charities in the City of Memphis. Student-athletes can use their NIL to raise awareness to the great efforts done by may organizations in the community.
Click here to get involved and learn more information on Bluff City Collective