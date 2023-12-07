Bluff City Collective announced as an official NIL collective of Memphis Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Athletics has welcomed Bluff City Collective as one of their official Name, Image, and Likeness collectives, alongside the 901 Fund.

Bluff City Collective will focus mostly on working with Memphis Men’s Basketball student-athletes.

The 901 Fund will continue to work with all sports at the University of Memphis as well as coordinate efforts to partner the men’s basketball team with Bluff City Collective.

Both collectives have sponsorship agreements with Learfield’s Tiger Sports Properties, the multimedia rightsholder for Memphis Athletics.

We are pleased to add Bluff City Collective to the list of ways our fans can get involved in helping support our student-athletes and local charities. Along with donating to Bluff City Collective and the 901 Fund, plus the ability to use the Opendorse Marketplace and connect directly with student-athletes, our fans have a multitude of ways to make an impact for both our student-athletes and our community. NIL support is critical, and we encourage our fans to get involved however they are able.

Both collectives share the mission of helping Memphis student-athletes with local charities in the City of Memphis. Student-athletes can use their NIL to raise awareness to the great efforts done by may organizations in the community.

Bluff City Collective is excited to formally announce our partnership with Memphis Athletics. Our sole purpose is to assist Coach Hardaway in ensuring the continuation of Memphis Basketball’s long and storied tradition of excellence. During this transformational time in college athletics, it is vital that we continue to equip Coach Hardaway and his team with every resource necessary to continue to compete at the highest levels both on and off the court. Doing so requires all of Tiger Nation’s direct involvement in Bluff City Collective’s NIL efforts. Through our membership program, and numerous NIL opportunities for players throughout the community, Bluff City Collective will bring Tiger Nation closer to the program than ever before.

Click here to get involved and learn more information on Bluff City Collective

