‘Back it up’ Terry gets a new van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Terry Davis, the star of the famous “Back it up, Terry!” viral video, received his brand-new handicapped-accessible van on Thursday.

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Terry’s home, where he will now be able to travel and spread his joy.

Over the summer, Terry and his family kickstarted a fundraiser to help him travel across the country.

Since the video went viral, Terry has become a social media superstar with requests for him to travel all over the country, especially during the Fourth of July holiday.

With a big grin on his face, Terry showed off his sparkly-new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed wheelchair that he has no problem “backing up.”

He thanks all of his fans and supporters and the grace of God for being able to get around in his new chair, and now, his new van.

That includes his mother and grandmother, his aids, his stepdad, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ricky Smiley and Anthony Anderson who helped make him an internet sensation.

